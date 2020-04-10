Justice is back as Morgan’s basketball coach

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio- His time away may have been short but never the less, Rob Justice is back as the Morgan boy’s basketball coach.

Justice announced on March 19 that he resigned as the Raiders coach, as he needed to take care of personal issues.

Not even a month later on April 8, Justice announced he’s coming back to Raid City to be apart of a community that means a lot to him.

Justice owns a construction company and lives in Pataskala, Ohio. Meaning he drives an hour and a half from his home to get to Morgan High School. If driving three hours round trip doesn’t tell you how committed a coach is, then I don’t know what does.