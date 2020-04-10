Governor DeWine: Ohio Changing How it Reports COVID-19 Numbers

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held his daily briefing Friday at the Statehouse in Columbus on COVID-19. He announced an expanded definition of coronavirus from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That has resulted in another probable 42 cases of the virus, four deaths and another 227 confirmed cases. The Governor says until now cases were only counted if they had been confirmed by a lab test. DeWine says people will be counted in this new category if they were diagnosed through new rapid testing methods. The Governor says the change will allow officials to better track and isolate cases. There have been 5,836 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 227 deaths in Ohio.

