Car Wash Offers Free Service to Responders

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Local car wash Bee Clean is offering a free car wash to law enforcers and Genesis Health fleet.

Owner Beau Hankinson says that the offer will stand for the entire month of April.

“We’re giving free car washes to law enforcement agencies and to Genesis fleets, so all they have to do is come in and we’re washing them for free for the month of April.”

Hankinson also spoke to what precautions were being taken to maintain safety. He also spoke to what being able to remain open meant to him.

“We’re excited to be open for our customers as well as our staff. We are running with a minimal staff at all times now. And as far as the customers we have a lot of customers who are EMT, frontliners, who want to keep their car clean as well. A lot of people actually come in after they go to the grocery store, you don’t know what all your car has been exposed to while you were out.”

Hankinson maintains that a clean car will help decrease the spread of viral matter.