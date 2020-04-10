Blackhawks, prospect Michal Teply agree to 3-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a three-year contract with forward prospect Michal Teply.

The team announced the deal on Friday. It has an average annual value of $825,833 and runs through the 2022-23 season.

The 18-year-old Teply was selected by Chicago in the fourth round of last year’s draft. He spent last season with Winnipeg in the Western Hockey League, collecting 29 goals and 34 assists.

