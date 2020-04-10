Arrest Made in Assault Case

A Newark man is in the hospital following an assault on Tuesday.

The Newark Police Department said the 58-year-old victim was struck by the fist of 34-year-old Nicholas Stokes. Police said the incident took place around 12:15am at 108 West National Drive.

The victim was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital and then to OSU Medical Center where he’s currently in critical condition.

Newark Police said Stokes is in custody at the Licking County Justice Center on charges of Felonious Assault.

The case will be forwarded to the Licking County Prosecutor’s Office for review.