Animal Shelter workers sanitize building

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Animal Shelter Society is closed to the public and is using this time to deep clean the shelter.

Animal Care Manager Rebecca Hunt talked about the process this afternoon.

“Cleaning protocols, so we have had cleaning protocols in effect for at least six plus years. The head veterinarian and myself made them up. Everything gets cleaned that carries most of the viruses that dogs and cats carry. We clean with that daily, our floors are swept and mopped, we are since the COVID-19 we have amped up our cleaning.”

Hunt also wanted to make it clear that animals aren’t as susceptible to the virus and that the shelter is still accepting donations.

“As far as I know, I know there’s been some talks out there the webinars and talking to our veterinarians, in some cases there’s been some issues but as of now they’re saying it’s okay. Don’t push your pet away, don’t lock them in a different room, don’t drop them off at shelters. They’re safest to be with you… We are taking donations. Cleaning supplies, food, anything anybody wants to donate. We’re just asking that they come out and drop it off at one of the benches.”

The shelter is fostering animals at this time but no adoptions.