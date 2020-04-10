FRIDAY 4/10:

TODAY: Spotty Shower. Partly Sunny. Windy & Chilly. High 47°

TONIGHT: Stray Shower/Flurry. Partly Cloudy. Cold. Low 30°

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Warmer. High 56°

DISCUSSION:

A colder and windy end to the work week, as highs will only warm into the mid 40s this afternoon. Wind speeds will be sustained between 10 and 20 mph out of the west, with gusts of 30 to 35 mph at times. A spotty shower chance will possible, especially this afternoon.

A slight chance of a stray shower/flurry will linger into the evening, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy during the overnight, and winds will begin to subside greatly, unfortunately it will be colder once again. Lows will bottom out into the upper 20s to around 30.

Temperatures will moderate as we head into the holiday weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 50s on Saturday, and into the lower 60s on Easter Sunday. Rain chances will return late Saturday evening into Easter Sunday. Rain chances will continue to linger into the day on Monday, with temperatures dropping during the afternoon.

Colder than average conditions will return Tuesday through next Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s! Slight chances of precipitation will return on Wednesday and Thursday. Most of the region will see more clouds than sunshine Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a Great Friday!

