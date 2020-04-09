ZPD: We Need Public’s Help with Fairground Break-Ins

The Zanesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in connection to some recent break-ins at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds.

Detective Sergeant Phil Michel says on March 18th police investigated a break-in at horse barn “A”, where campers that were being stored, were vandalized.

Michel says on March 31st a 4-H booth was broken into and an large ice maker stolen.

Anyone with information on these crimes should called Zanesville Police Detective Chris Andrews at 740 455-0709.