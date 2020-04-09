WHIZ Senior Spotlight: Hayley Barker

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Three sport athletes are hard to come by but that’s exactly what, Hayley Barker is at West Muskingum High School.

Barker has been playing varsity softball for the Tornadoes ever since she was a freshman. It was her junior season when she really stole the show. Literally! Barker set a new school record with 32 stolen bases in a season.

Because of that speed, Barker plays center field for West M. A position she took over after her older sister graduated.

That’s not the only sport, Barker excels in. She’s received her varsity letter all four years of high school in basketball and volleyball.

Barker, is an Academic Award and has been recognized in all three sports by the MVL, Eastern District and District 12. She plans to attend the University of Cincinnati in the Fall.