South Carolina guard Bolden leaving program for final season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina guard Jair Bolden is leaving the men’s basketball program and will play his final season elsewhere.

The school confirmed Bolden’s departure. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound point guard from Brooklyn, New York will join his third school as a graduate transfer and be eligible to play immediately.

Bolden spent his first two seasons at George Washington, sitting out the 2018-19 season before playing in 31 of 32 games for South Carolina.

Bolden started the first 15 games for the Gamecocks and had 22 points in leading them to a 70-59 victory at defending national champion Virginia this past December.

