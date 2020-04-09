Police asking for public’s help in connection to recent break-ins

ZANESVILLE – The break-ins took place at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds. On March 18th, Zanesville Police investigated a break-in at horse born “A” where campers that were being stored were vandalized. The Police Department also says that on March 31st, a 4-H Booth was broken into and a large ice maker was stolen.

“We’re always looking for any of the stolen items. We put a lot of this stuff on our Facebook page and the public can be more than welcome to inquire on our Facebook page and then give dispatch a call,” Zanesville Police Lt. Chris Rice said.

Lieutenant Rice says that break-ins at the fairgrounds is a crime that the Police Department sees quite often.

“We handle several break-ins in the fairgrounds periodically throughout the year. It’s just people are trying to scavenge money any way they can and we haven’t seen any direct evidence to believe this is the same person of the same instance occurring time and time again but the motive is just to get something that they can turn over quickly for money,” Rice said.

Anyone who has any information related to the case is asked to call Zanesville Police Detective Chris Andrews at the number below.