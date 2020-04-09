Muskingum County Reports 8th Confirmed Coronavirus Case

The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Thursday is reporting an 8th Muskingum County residents has tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test was recorded in a 45-year-old woman who lives in Muskingum County. She is in her home recovering. This case is not related to previous cases in the county. No additional information about the patient will be released. There are no patients currently in the Genesis Intensive Care Unit and there are no current coronavirus hospitalizations or deaths in Zanesville.

