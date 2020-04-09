Governor DeWine: I’m Optimistic About Ohio COVID-19 Cases

Governor Mike DeWine held his daily coronavirus briefing at the Statehouse in Columbus Thursday and he struck an optimistic note. He says an Ohio State University model released this week by the Ohio Department of Health shows that new daily cases are now expected to peak April 19th at 1,607 which is down from the worst case scenario that projected 10,000 per day. The Governor credited it to social distancing. Last month DeWine closed bars, restaurants, schools and gyms in a move to try to slow COVID-19. The Governor says he is very happy with where Ohio is at this point, and you’re seeing estimates getting better, but we also have Ohioans dying everyday. There are 5,512 confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio and 213 deaths.

