Drug Bust Nets Cocaine, Marijuana, Firearms, Cash and More

Local authorities say one man is in custody in connection to a big drug bust. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz and Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury say 61-year-old Dwight Taylor is being held in the county jail. Investigators, which included Prosecutor Mike Haddox’s office, along with members of the Central Ohio Drug Task Force executed four different search warrants at various locations. Officers seized firearms, cocaine, marijuana, cash, vehicles, farm equipment, cattle and crops. There will be a formal news conference Friday so more details can be released about the investigation.

