Area Residents Support Navy’s Efforts in Covid-19 Support



Hospitalmen Tyler Pitcock and Thomas King providing support during Covid-19 Pandemic



Two area residents are assisting in the US Navy’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hospitalman Tyler Pitcock, from Zanesville, is serving on the USNS Mercy. He’s responsible for assisting anesthesia providers during surgeries, intubating, monitoring patients and starting IVs.

This is Pitcock’s first mission.

The Mercy is docked in Los Angeles with more than 800 Navy medical personnel and support staff. The ship serves as a referral hospital for non-Covid-19 patients and provides a full spectrum of medical care from general surgeries to critical care.

Dresden native Hospitalman Thomas King is aboard the USNS Comfort as the ship prepares to admit patients in support of the nation’s Covid-19 response efforts.

The Comfort is currently docked in Manhattan.