THURSDAY 4/9:

TODAY: Few Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Windy & Much Cooler. High 52°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Colder. Low 30°

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Shower. Colder. High 47°

DISCUSSION:

A much colder day on-tap across SE Ohio today, with highs only warming into the lower 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and a few showers will be possible, especially this morning. Winds will be on the stronger side, with sustained winds out of the west between 10 and 20 mph, with gust of 35+ possible.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy during the overnight, and winds will remain strong, but not as strong as during the day. We will see sustained winds of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph at times. It will be much colder as well, with lows in the lower 30s.

More cold air will begin to filter in for the end of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 40s on Friday. A spotty shower chance will be with us as we end the work week as well, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy.

The holiday weekend will be a slightly warmer one, with highs in the mid 50s on Saturday, and into the lower 60s on Easter. Rain chances will return late Saturday into Easter Sunday, and they look to continue into the day on Monday. Colder air will once again move in by the middle of next week, with highs in the upper 40s once again on Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com