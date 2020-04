Woman charged with exposing others to dangerous virus

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities have jailed a 28-year-old woman accused of recklessly exposing other people to the COVID-19 virus.

The Hamilton County sheriff’s office said Stephanie (also known as Lauren) Incarnato of Dayton, Ohio, allegedly shoplifted more than $1,000 worth of groceries Tuesday from a Kroger store in the northern Cincinnati suburb of Sharonville.

Besides felony theft and two drug possession counts, she is accused of failing to take measures to prevent exposing others to “a dangerous, contagious disease” that she had cause to believe she has. Police said that was based on her own statements. It is a second-degree misdemeanor under Ohio law.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s spokesman Dave Daugherty said Wednesday she is being held in isolation and being monitored by jail medical staff in Cincinnati. A message for comment was emailed to a public defender assigned to her.