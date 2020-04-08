WHIZ Senior Spotlight: Alex Warne

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Alex Warne of Maysville is our senior in the spotlight.

Warne is a three sport athlete for the Panthers, football, wrestling and baseball.

A two-year letterman on the Maysville baseball team, Warne is a middle infielder which means he quite the craftsman with his glove on the diamond.

Speed might be his best skill as he showed that in both baseball and football. Warne is a three-year letterman on the Maysville football team and plays on both sides of the ball.

The sports don’t stop there for, Warne, in the winter he is a member of the Panther wrestling team and has received his varsity letter all four years of high school. Also, a two-time district qualifier in wrestling, Warne plans to study information technology in the fall.