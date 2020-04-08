Thousands without power after storms sock northeast Ohio

State
Associated Press36

CLEVELAND (AP) — Thousands of utility customers across northeast Ohio were without power early Wednesday after severe thunderstorms roared through the state, knocking down trees and utility lines and spawning tornado warnings.

The storms containing heavy rains, hail, lightning and strong winds hit late Tuesday and continued through early Wednesday, but had mostly left the region by late morning.

Roughly 64,000 utility customers were without service, although most customers were expected to have their power restored sometime Wednesday.

No injuries were reported during the storms, but property damage was reported across the state.

