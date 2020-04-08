Thousands without power after Ohio storms spawn tornado

CLEVELAND (AP) — Thousands of utility customers across northeast Ohio were still without power Wednesday after severe thunderstorms roared through the state, knocking down trees and utility lines and spawning a tornado.

The storms containing heavy rains, hail, lightning and strong winds hit late Tuesday and continued through early Wednesday, but had mostly left the region by late morning.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland said the tornado first touchdown just south of Grafton in Lorain County around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and then traveled into Medina County.

Nearly 37,000 utility customers were still without service Wednesday afternoon, although most were expected to have their power restored by midnight. Summit, Medina and Columbiana counties were among the hardest-hit areas.

No injuries were reported during the storms, but property damage was reported across the state.