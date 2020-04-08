Naomi House bears gifts to Zanesville-Muskingum Co. Health Dept.

ZANESVILLE – The all women’s chapter from Muskingum Behavioral Health is a house of women in need of recovery services. They were happy to supply the health department with their “gratitude bags” Wednesday afternoon.

“At Naomi and Recovery we talk gratitude and action work and to show our gratitude for the health department for letting us stay open and I also work with mothers in recovery here, we made gift bags for them. We put a few fun things in them: water bottles, crisis hotline pens, and lights,” Naomi House’s Jessica Ewers said.

Ewers said it was the least she could do. She’s very appreciate of the department of health for allowing Naomi House to stay open during the pandemic.

“The Health Department is working with us and letting Naomi stay open. So, you know, some of us, with our kids, don’t have any other place for us to go and, for letting us stay open, we’re showing our gratitude.” Ewers said.

The Health Department was very grateful to receive the gift bags.