The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center is reporting Wednesday its 7th Muskingum County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test was recorded in a 65-year-old woman who lives in the county. She is home recovering. This case is not related to the previous cases. No other information will be released. Muskingum County currently has zero patients in the Intensive Care Unit. There are zero deaths from the coronavirus in Muskingum County.

