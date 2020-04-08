Living Room Concert Creating Beautiful Music

A local musician is showcasing her talents to bring you a concert live from her living room.

Dr. Laura Schumann is representing a partnership with the Zanesville Museum of Art to bring you the “Good Guys” of classical music. This concert will be different then those featuring her famous skull violin.

“We all love my skull violin,” said Dr. Schumann director of the Southeastern Ohio Symphony Orchestra. “There’s no question the skull is awesome. It’s really cool, but for this particular concerti wanted to go more acoustic. I will be playing my violin that’s a few hundred years old it has a beautiful sound.”

Those viewing her concert can expect to her mostly classical music from the likes of Bach and others from the Baroque music period with some show music as well.

Dr. Schumann said playing concerts in your living room can be much different then playing in front of a live audience, but you can still feel the appreciation.

“It’s very strange because you feed off the crowd,” explained Dr. Schumann. “When we perform symphony concerts we have this audience and they applaud and we encourage kids to get up and dance. It’s great. So, it’s weird to have this silent response, but at the same time if you do it right you know the energy is there.”

The concert Thursday, April 9 will get underway around 6pm. It can be found on the Southeastern Ohio Symphony Orchestra’s Facebook page or the Zanesville Museum of Arts Facebook page. It will also be broadcast live on Z92 and AM1240.