Governor DeWine: Ohio Corrections Office Dies of COVID-19

Governor Mike DeWine Wednesday announced the death of a corrections worker from coronavirus during his daily COVID-19 briefing at the Statehouse in Columbus. He is 55-year-old John Dawson of Mansfield who worked at the Marion Correction Institution. Dawson tested positive on March 30th and is the second officer to test positive in the Marion facility. On a positive note DeWine announced that Ohioans have done a great job so far during this pandemic. The Governor said “every single modeler is saying we must keep doing what we’re doing. You’re succeeding, but the second you ease back, we’ll see ourselves in an outbreak that will overwhelm the system.” Ohioans must continue social distancing, face wraps and washing your hands. The Governor also announced that he has asked the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation to send up to $1.6 billion in dividends to Ohio employers this spring to ease the economic impact of Ohio’s economy and business community. There have been 5,148 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 193 deaths in Ohio.

