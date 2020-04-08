Updated on Tuesday, 7 April 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT:

TONIGHT: Isolated rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the evening, and then widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the overnight, and then lingering rain showers possible towards sunrise. A few storms may be strong to severe. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 57°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the evening and overnight, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph towards sunrise. New rainfall amounts around an inch possible.

WEDNESDAY: Lingering rain showers possible during the early morning. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 76°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and early afternoon, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the early evening, and then widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the late evening and overnight. A few storms may be strong to severe. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 45°. Windy, with southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the evening and overnight, becoming west at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible towards sunrise. New rainfall amounts around an inch possible.

THURSDAY: Widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the early morning, and a stray rain shower possible during the late morning and afternoon. A few storms may be strong to severe early. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 59°. Windy, with west winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible during the morning and early afternoon, diminishing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the early evening. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 31°. Breezy, with west wind at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the evening.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the late morning, and then isolated rain showers possible during the early afternoon, and then gradually tapering off during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and early afternoon, and then partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 47°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 28°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 56°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 38°.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 62°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Lows around 42°.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers. Highs around 60°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 32°.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 52°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure was located over Traverse City, Mi with a minimum central pressure of 1003 mb. This area of low pressure has moved the warm front over to an area extending from Traverse City, MI through Erie, PA and down to Harrisburg, PA. Further off to the west, the cold front attached to this low pressure is located in northern Iowa and central Wisconsin. Rain showers and thunderstorms moved through our region this morning, and have now sensed weakened as they made their way eastwards into Pennsylvania. Additional rain showers and thunderstorms have been springing up at various times in southeastern Ohio, with the most recent just passing to the south of downtown Zanesville.

As we work our way through the evening hours, the cold front will begin to move towards our region. This cold front will likely move in a southeasterly direction during the evening, but after midnight it will begin to take a more southerly course as the area of low pressure enters into northern Pennsylvania. Thunderstorms are likely to develop somewhere in northern Indiana, northwestern Ohio and southern Michigan during the next few hours. These storms will likely be strong to severe. The storms will start off more independent of each other, but as the time progresses, they will likely group up in segments and try to form a bit of a line. This will likely happen somewhere in northern Indiana and northern Ohio. As the cold front begins to turn more towards the south, the group of storms will also change their direction a little bit. This will move the activity into our region during the overnight hours, likely between 1:00 AM EDT and 4:00 AM EDT Wednesday. By the time the storms reach us, I am expecting that gusty winds up to 60 mph and heavy rain will be the primary thing with these storms.

The cold front pushes through towards sunrise, and although there may be a few rain showers lingering in our region early Wednesday Morning, I am expecting that a weak area of high pressure will help to keep things a bit on the quiet side (relatively speaking). The winds will likely be out of the northwest during the early morning hours, and then they will gradually shift to a more southwesterly direction as we head into the late morning/early afternoon. In doing so, our temperatures may be a bit slow to start rising during the mid-morning hours, but I am expecting that with partly cloudy skies and a slightly more southerly wind, may help us to get our temperatures into the low to mid-70s during the afternoon.

In the meantime, our next area of low pressure will be getting ready to move towards our region. This will be a strong area of low pressure which will be moving into western Ontario during Wednesday Morning and early afternoon. In doing so, this low pressure (L2) will drag a cold front through the upper Midwest before occluding. Once the occlusion begins, I am expecting that a third area of low pressure (L3) will develop along the triple point somewhere between eastern Wisconsin and central Michigan. L3 will rapidly intensify, thrusting the cold front eastwards and towards our region during the evening hours. As we head into Wednesday Evening, with surface temperatures still pretty mild and increased low level moisture, I am expecting that a stray rain shower and thunderstorm will be possible between 6:00 PM EDT and 9:00 PM EDT, and then widespread rain showers and thunderstorms will begin to enter into Ohio. These storms will likely be strong to severe, with gusty winds likely being the main thing. The winds will also start to noticeably increase during the overnight hours on Wednesday Night, especially as we head towards Thursday Morning. This may add a bit of low level wind shear, so the thunderstorms will likely have to be watched very closely.

The cold front enters our region right around sunrise, and for this reason, widespread rain showers and thunderstorms are going to be likely during the early morning hours. While the 7 Day Forecast shows a 70% precipitation coverage probability, I opted not to use the standard thunderstorm icon, and I also added “AM” in the text to denote early morning. In fact, after 9:00 AM EDT Thursday, I am only expecting a stray rain shower or two to be around the region, albeit mostly cloudy skies may very well be around. Temperatures may rebound a bit during the afternoon, but given the intensity of the cold front, the low pressure, and the winds gusting from the west up to 35 mph during the day Thursday, I went ahead a lowered my high temperature for Thursday Afternoon down to 59°.

On Friday, isolated rain showers are going to be possible as a surface trough moves into the central part of the Great Lakes. I am expecting that the low temperature on Friday Morning will be around 31°, and the high temperature to be around 47°. Naturally, this does lead to the possibility of some of these rain showers possibly being snow showers during the morning and again into the late afternoon. An area of high pressure will begin moving closer towards our region during Friday Night, leaving us with mostly clear skies likely during the overnight hours and lows around 28°. I may have to add in the possibility of snow showers into the forecast for late Friday Morning and late Friday Afternoon if things continue to look the same way when re-doing the forecast on Wednesday Afternoon.

Our next system gets ready to move into our region towards the end of the weekend and more so on Sunday Night and into Monday. It is still a bit too early to determine how much rain this system could give us.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

