Voting Guidelines Update

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Board of Elections is issuing a reminder on voting guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spokesperson Tim Thompson wanted to let voters know that already applied for ballots are on their way.

“We just wanna let voters know that ballots are being mailed out. The first ballots were mailed last Friday, April 3rd and should arrive in the next few days. The mail generally takes three to five days to arrive and three to five days to return. Voters can check the status of their registration and ballot by checking our website looking under the red absentee ballots link tab.”, Thompson told WHIZ.

Thompson also wanted to touch again on the voting process.

“So voters can obtain an absentee ballot request form by clicking the yellow absentee ballot request button on our website and printing it, or from the blue box outside of our office. Voters could also complete a form on their own paper and make sure all the information is correct and sent it in to us or as a last resort we could mail a ballot.”

All requests must be into the board of elections by noon on April 25th.