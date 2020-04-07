Local Garden Center brightens up medical caregivers’ day

ZANESVILLE – Timber Run Gardens stopped by the Genesis Medical Arts Building 1 on Ashland Avenue Tuesday morning and unloaded a truck and a van full of different kinds of flowers into the facility’s area.

“Timber Run Gardens and Christy Kirkbride who is our head grower of all these nice plants and we thought, at the hospital, it would brighten up their day a little bit,” Timber Run Gardens’ Steve Carter said.

This is the first time that the garden center had made this kind of drop off at the medical building and it feels like it’s the least they can do to try to brighten the caregivers’ spirits who focus so heavily on combating the virus.

“I mean this is just a special exception for now, but, you know, we’re a full blown green house and we do that all of the time,” Carter said.

The staff at the Genesis Medical Arts Building was very appreciate of the delivery.