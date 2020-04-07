Governor DeWine: Release of Some Prisoners Under Consideration

Governor Mike DeWine held his daily coronavirus briefing Tuesday at the Statehouse in Columbus. The main topic was the release of some minimum security facility inmates to limit outbreaks of COVID-19. The 141 prisoners being considered for early release already have a release date of July 13th and would be covered under Ohio’s Overcrowding Emergency statute. Governor DeWine says another 26 prisoners, over the age of 60, with one chronic health issue, could also be released after appearing before the parole board. He says the only prisoners considered to be released early are non-violent offenders. Prisoners convicted of sexual offenses, murder, terrorism, domestic violence and other serious charges will not be eligible for the plan. On Monday DeWine announced coronavirus outbreaks at some of the state’s prisons. There are 4,782 Ohioans who have tested positive for the coronavirus, 167 deaths and 1,354 hospitalized.

