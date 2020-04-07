Christ’s Table receives endowment

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Rotary Daybreak club celebrated its 25th anniversary by giving a thirteen hundred dollar check to Christ’s Table to help buy supplies.

President of the Zanesville Rotary club Daybreak Ed Mulholland says that the endowment is an alternative to their festivities that have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

“25 years ago the cost of a loaf of bread was a dollar-forty, you could buy a car for 12,800 bucks, and the Zanesville Rotary Daybreak was formed for the first time. In over 25 years local community members like myself, that are members of rotary club, have raised money and been able to support our community in a lot of ways. This year for example 50,000 dollars that we’re raising will go right back to the community and today we wanted to present a check to Christ’s Table.”

Executive Director of Christ’s Table Keely Warden says that the money will be spent of plastic ware and delivery boxes for their meals.

“Sadly things have changed drastically for us in just the last four weeks. We’ve always bragged about our meal costs being about 25 cents here at Christ’s Table and that quickly went to about 50 cents a meal with all of the plastic-ware that we have to use during this COVID virus. So, when Ed approached me from Rotary and said we wanna do some good things for our 25th anniversary we wanna keep it local. We sat down and figured about how much it was gonna cost us extra each month which was about 1,300 dollars.”

The check was presented on April 7th and the money will be put into place immediately.