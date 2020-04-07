TUESDAY 4/7:

TODAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Storms Possible. Warmer. High 71°

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Storms Possible. Warmer. Low 58°

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers/Few Storms. Warm & Breezy. High 70°

DISCUSSION:

Scattered showers and storms will be likely across SE Ohio today, along with the threat for Strong to Severe Storms. The threat for strong to severe weather will occur late this morning into the evening. Damaging winds, and large hail will be the primary concern, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will a bit warmer across SE Ohio today, with highs around 70 this afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms will continue to linger into the overnight, with a chance of strong to severe storms, mainly early in the overnight. Skies will remain cloudy otherwise, with lows in the upper 50s.

Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible on Wednesday, especially early in the morning and then once again late in the afternoon/evening. Temperatures will remain above average, with highs around 70 once again.

A cold front will move through the region late Thursday morning, and it will bring much colder air back into the area behind it as we end the week. Highs will be in the lower 50s on Thursday, but will only “warm” into the upper 40s on Friday!

We will see more warmth as we head into Easter Weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 50s, the bad news, is that rain chances will increase once again late Saturday into Easter Sunday. Rain chances will linger into Monday, along with cooler temperatures.

Have a Great Tuesday!

