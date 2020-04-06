Stanford point guard Tyrell Terry declares for NBA draft

Sports
Associated Press19

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford freshman point guard Tyrell Terry has declared for the NBA draft.

Terry announced his decision Monday to enter the draft without forfeiting his collegiate eligibility. He could still withdraw from consideration before June 3 and return to school. That deadline could be extended because the NBA season is on hold due to the new coronavirus.

The 6-foot-1 Terry averaged 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in his only season at Stanford. He had the second-highest scoring average for a freshman in school history.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Gamecocks’ Boston wins Leslie Award as nation’s best center

Associated Press

NBA coaches prepare for possible intriguing playoff matchups

Associated Press

Stanford point guard Tyrell Terry declares for NBA draft

Associated Press