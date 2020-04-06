Pugh Jewelry Offers Cleaning Tips

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic it is important to make sure that you and your belongings are properly clean.

Patrick Pugh of Pugh Jewelry offered tips on keeping jewelry such as bracelets and rings.

“Because of everything going on, and the need for clean and disinfecting and everything, I thought that this would be an opportune time to share with people, maybe some things to think about and what they can do from home as far as cleaning their jewelry and disinfecting their jewelry… The easiest thing is mild dish soap, mild antibacterial actually not dish soap, and I’ve got some alcohol here that I’m gonna show people and talk about that. And then jars of jewelry cleaner, like commercial jars that you would purchase at a jewelry store.”

Pugh also wanted to let it be known that he is offering a special for medical personnel.

“We are offering first responders or health care professionals if they, two things, if they need their rings cut off. People come into our store all the time, their fingers are swollen, they can’t get their rings off, and because of this disinfecting thing, it’s an issue with people, especially if they’re in health care or first responders, they need to get their rings off. If there’s any health care professional that needs their ring removed, they can’t get it off, I am offering to go to them, mask and gloves, and remove those for them, and then when this is over put it back together for free.”

