Muskingum County COVID-19 Update: 5th and 6th Positive Cases Reported

The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center issued its Monday COVID-19 update. It is now reporting the 5th and 6th positive coronavirus cases in the county. Positive tests were reported in a 26-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman.. Both live in Muskingum County and are recovering at home. The cases are unrelated to each other as well as the four previous cases. The Command Center also updated some safety issues — Car Washes are now permitted to remain open, but under certain limitations that reduce employee and customer contact. In terms of hair salons, they must remain closed, but can take orders for products from customers online or by phone and arrange for a time for curbside pickup outside your business. Each order should be sanitized before being placed in a bag and hands should be washed between pickups.

