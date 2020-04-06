Man killed, 2 wounded in funeral home parking lot shooting

CLEVELAND (AP) — Three men who had just left a wake were shot in the parking lot of a Cleveland funeral home after a wake, authorities said, and one later died from his injuries.

The shooting happened about 10 a.m. Saturday at Watson’s Funeral Home, city police said. Witnesses said a group of men had been “hanging out” near the site, and at least one person in that group opened fire on the victims, who were all taken to hospitals.

Martaevion Josiais Frisco, 18, of University Heights, was shot multiple times and underwent surgery, but he died a short time later, police said.

Another 18-year-old man was shot in the thigh, while a 21-year-old man suffered a hand wound. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed, but authorities said the three victims had attended a wake for another man killed in shooting last month.

The shooters apparently fled the scene on foot and remained at large Monday.

A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.