Local restaurant is offering different and very convenient type of carry-out

ZANESVILLE – Restaurants have been offered to close because of the Corona Virus and some are offering carry-outs so customers can still buy their food.

One such eatery is the Barn in Zanesville. They offer a carry out that serves meals and alcoholic beverages. However, the Barn is offering toiletry items as well as fresh meats from Phillips Meat Processing.

“It’s going to be something that’s going to be great to pick up here, take home, you know, grill out and do whatever but it’s really just a matter of making it available and making it readily available to folks to be able to get it at a central location,” the Barn’s owner Jim Watson said.

Phillips is ecstatic to be a part of the partnership and they will be supplying all of their meats including ground beef, sausage, hot dogs, and steaks to the carry-out.

“We were excited with this social distancing and stay at home policy, I think it’s a great idea. People can come to the drive thru, pick up some great food, and, if they want to do some burgers or something at home or a later date, it just makes it that much better for the community I believe,” Phillips’ Owner Doug Phillips said.

Tuesday will be the first day that the carry-out is open. It will be open from 11 AM to 9 PM Sunday through Wednesday and from 11 to 10 PM on Thursday through Saturday.