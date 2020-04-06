Licking County Health Dept. Seeking PPE Donations

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio–The demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) during the COVID-19 pandemic has exceeded the supply available to first responders in Licking County.

The Licking County Health Department (LCHD) is asking for personal protective equipment (PPE) to distribute to Licking County First Responders to protect them as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. LCHD is specifically accepting unopened medical-grade masks such as N95 and surgical masks. LCHD is also accepting medical-grade gowns and Tyvek suits during the PPE Drive.

Community members making donations are encouraged to drop off donations to the Licking County Health Department on Friday, April 10 from 8 am to 3 pm located at 675 Price Rd. in Newark. If you are unable to donate during that window of time, please call (740) 349-6535 to arrange a better time for drop-off.