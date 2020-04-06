Governor DeWine: 4,450 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 142 Deaths

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held his daily coronavirus briefing Monday at the Statehouse in Columbus. He announced that a group of convention centers will serve as overflow sites for the state’s hospitals. Governor DeWine added that after conferring with officials in southeast and southwest Ohio it was decided against overflow facilities in those areas. The Governor also announced that he is authorizing the Ohio National Guard to help with inmates suffering from COVID-19 at the Elkton Federal Correction Institutions in Lisbon, Ohio. Three inmates with coronavirus have died there. He also announced that five prisoners at the Marion Correctional Institution have tested positive with the virus. The Governor said if Ohioans stick to what they are doing – distancing and washing hands — there is reason to be optimistic. There are 4,450 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 142 deaths.

