Updated on Sunday, 5 April 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 70°. North winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the overnight, and then widely scattered rain showers possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 50°. South winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late evening and afternoon.

TUESDAY: Widely scattered rain showers possible during the early morning, and then occasional rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, likely during the late morning and early afternoon, and then scattered rain showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 73°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers possible during the early evening, and then occasional rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, likely during the late evening and overnight, and then gradually tapering off towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 53°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 75°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows around 42°.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain showers. Highs around 62°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 34°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 54°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 32°.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain showers. Highs around 56°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Lows around 40°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers. Highs around 60°.

DISCUSSION:

One the latest weather map, an area of high pressure centered over Lake Michigan with a maximum pressure of 1023 mb will make it’s way eastwards to southwestern Ontario as we head into the early morning hours on Wednesday.

This area of high pressure will help to break up the cloud cover in our region, which I expect to occur later this evening, giving way to partly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Temperatures in our area will likely drop down into the mid to upper-30s, with perhaps a few places trying to get closer to the mid-30s. Nonetheless, the air is a bit dry, and I am expecting this dry air will continue into at least the first half of Monday. Given the partly cloudy skies likely around sunrise and during the morning hours, I am expecting that temperatures will have an easy time rising up into the 60s by the noontime hour, and then perhaps into the upper-60s to around 70° should the increasing cloud cover hold back a little bit.

An area of low pressure moving out of the Upper Plains will lift a warm front over Ohio on Monday Night and into early Tuesday Morning. With enough mid-level moisture looking to be present, could very well bring in a few rain showers towards sunrise on Tuesday Morning. As the low pressure moves along the front, I am expecting that widespread to near-steady rain will be likely in our area during late Tuesday Morning and into early Tuesday Afternoon. The low pressure will pass through Ohio late Tuesday Afternoon/early Tuesday Evening, before emerging in central Pennsylvania by Wednesday Morning. This low pressure will have a cold front, which will move through our area late Tuesday Night. Behind this cold front, a weak area of high pressure will set up.

This weak area of high pressure will move through the lower Great Lakes Region, but it does not appear to be overly strong. However, it will likely be enough to help remove a good amount of the cloud cover in our region, and then help to usher in some warmer air once it moves off to our east. This will assist our second area of low pressure as it moves towards our area by the middle of the week (I will discuss this system more in depth during Monday’s discussion).

For now, around a half inch to an inch of rain will be possible in our region between Monday Night and Tuesday Night.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

