Perry County Confirms 4th Coronavirus Case

The Perry County Health Department Sunday confirmed its 4th coronavirus case. The patient is a 30-year-old female who is in isolation. Officials say as with their other cases they will be working on contract tracing and will be in touch with anyone who has come in contact with the patient. Health Department Commissioner Angela DeRolph says that as we continue to see additional cases, residents can find updated case numbers on the Perry County Health Department’s Facebook page or view coronavirus.ohio.gov as the Ohio Department of Health updates the COVID-19 case numbers daily at 2:00 pm. The state Sunday announced 4,043 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 119 deaths. There are currently 1,104 patients with coronavirus in the hospital.

