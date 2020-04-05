Man killed, woman injured in ATV crash in Ohio

State
Associated Press29

PARIS, Ohio (AP) — A man died and a woman was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash over the weekend in Ohio, authorities said.

The Stark County sheriff’s office said the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday on private property in Paris Township.

Deputies found Anthony Rhoads, 38, of East Canton dead from the single-vehicle ATV crash, the sheriff’s office said. A 38-year-old East Canton woman was treated for minor injuries.

Authorities said the vehicle rolled over an embankment, ejecting the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said they suspect that alcohol was a factor in the crash, and they said no safety helmets were being used.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Expanded stay-at-home order about to go into effect in Ohio

Associated Press

Expanded stay-at-home order about to go into effect in Ohio

Associated Press

Police: Complex security guards fired upon, one returns fire

Associated Press