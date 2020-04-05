First case confirmed in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio- Morgan County Health Department is informing residents that Morgan County has its first confirmed case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Morgan County Health Department will not be releasing any additional demographic information relating to this case.

Health Department staff is contacting anyone who was in close contact with the individual and needs to take action.

Health Commissioner, Richard Clark, MD states, “This confirms that COVID-19 is here. it is essential that we follow the Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy’s Acton’s orders.



Residents should continue to practice social distancing while Morgan County Health Department completes its disease investigation.