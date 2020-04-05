Community says goodbye and honors local farmer and beloved family man

ZANESVILLE – Charlie Ross loved his tractors. He worked his whole life as a mechanic and owned and operated Ross Agri Mechanics for many years in Zanesville. Ross passed away on April 3rd at the age of 75. He said he would continue to work with his tractors until the day he died. Hundreds of people including Ross’ close friends and family gathered at Lumber Town to conduct a tractor procession in memory of Ross.

“He impacted a lot of people and he’s been all around Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, and met a bunch of nice people in the pulling industry and just the tractor industry itself and all these people know him as a great friend and a great person,” Ross’ grandson Charles Parks said.

Parks is sure that this grandfather is looking down and is very happy to see the tractor parade as well as the legacy that he’s left behind.

“I guarantee you that he has a big smile on his face seeing everyone here together. I know that we can’t really be as close as we want to be but I’m glad to have everyone here and I want to thank everyone for coming in,” Parks said.

A celebration of Ross’ life is planned for a later date and his burial will take place at Williams Cemetary.