South East Area Transit Restrictions

The coronavirus pandemic has necessitated the following restrictions by South East Area Transit (SEAT) in the SEAT service area. The restrictions are mandated by Governor Mike
DeWine and will be effective Monday, April 6 th , at 6:00 am.
South East Area Transit (SEAT) is implementing the following restrictions for all SEAT services,
including demand response and street route.
All SEAT transportation services must be for the following:
- Work
- Medical
- Essential needs
All SEAT transportation services will be limited to the following:
- One round trip per person per day.
- One Non-Medical trip per week.
- Medical and work-related transportation will remain the highest priority.
All demand response AND STREET ROUTE passengers will need to call to schedule transportation.
The telephone number to call is (740) 454-8573, Option #1. An assessment will be done at that
time to determine if your ride is considered essential.
Rides may be limited based on availability. Drivers will have the authority to refuse riders if the
trips are not deemed as essential. This is for the safety of our passengers and employees.
While riding any public transportation services, we enforce compliance with social distancing
requirements “to the greatest extent feasible.” Also, remember that destinations may have a limit
on the number of people who can be in them at any given time, and our buses cannot wait due to
time constraints.
“We are taking these steps to protect our employees and to assist with the Stay-at-Home order
from Ohio Governor Mike Dewine,” said SEAT’s Transit Director Howard Stewart. “We will do all
we can to accommodate the needs of our riders. We hope that they will limit their requests to
only the most essential trips.”
