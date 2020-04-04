South East Area Transit Restrictions

The coronavirus pandemic has necessitated the following restrictions by South East Area Transit (SEAT) in the SEAT service area. The restrictions are mandated by Governor Mike

DeWine and will be effective Monday, April 6 th , at 6:00 am.

South East Area Transit (SEAT) is implementing the following restrictions for all SEAT services,

including demand response and street route.

All SEAT transportation services must be for the following:

Work Medical Essential needs

All SEAT transportation services will be limited to the following: One round trip per person per day. One Non-Medical trip per week. Medical and work-related transportation will remain the highest priority.

All demand response AND STREET ROUTE passengers will need to call to schedule transportation.

The telephone number to call is (740) 454-8573, Option #1. An assessment will be done at that

time to determine if your ride is considered essential.

Rides may be limited based on availability. Drivers will have the authority to refuse riders if the

trips are not deemed as essential. This is for the safety of our passengers and employees.

While riding any public transportation services, we enforce compliance with social distancing

requirements “to the greatest extent feasible.” Also, remember that destinations may have a limit

on the number of people who can be in them at any given time, and our buses cannot wait due to

time constraints.

“We are taking these steps to protect our employees and to assist with the Stay-at-Home order

from Ohio Governor Mike Dewine,” said SEAT’s Transit Director Howard Stewart. “We will do all

we can to accommodate the needs of our riders. We hope that they will limit their requests to

only the most essential trips.”