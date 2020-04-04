Perry County Confirms 3rd Coronavirus Case

The Perry County Health Department has confirmed its 3rd COVID-19 case. The patient is a 76-year-old male who is hospitalized. Officials says as with the other two cases the health department will be working on contract tracing and will be in touch with anyone who has come in contact with the patient. Health Commissioner Angela DeRolph says the health department will not be releasing any additional demographic information related to cases at this time. However Derolph says you should assume community spread statewide.

Due to the lack of testing available statewide, not everyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 will be able to get tested. In many cases if you have mild symptoms your healthcare provider will instruct you to isolate yourself for 14 days, provide you guidance on how to manage your symptoms, and will emphasize that if your symptoms worsen you are to call your healthcare provider immediately and let them know.