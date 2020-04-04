Green Valley Golf Course welcomes golfers

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Spring has sprung so bust out the clubs from the basement and lace up your shoes. Green Valley Golf Course is open for business, and would like to let it be known that their full course is available to the public. They have an 18 hole course, and are currently only allowing walking players due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The course is allowing players to carry non-alcoholic beverages, as its clubhouse is currently closed. To pay for your round you’ll have to call the clubhouse and pay by card over the phone. Walkers for your caddy are available for free upon arrival and social distancing is heavily encouraged. Green Valley appreciates your patronage and encourages visitation.

To set up an appointment call 740-452-7105 for Green Valley’s clubhouse.