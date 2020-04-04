Governor DeWine: You Should Wear a Mask in Most Public Places

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is suggesting that it would be a good idea for all Ohioans to wear a mask (cloth face covering) in most public settings. DeWine made that statement during his daily coronavirus briefing Saturday at the Statehouse in Columbus. The Governor says Ohioans should appreciate those who are taking the action to stop from spreading germs. He said he does not want people to think this is a substitute for social distancing, because it is not, but it should be something we should do and it should be accepted. The Governor also announced that he signed an executive order Saturday to relax restrictions for first time visits to see a mental health counselor or social worker It allows digital meetings for new patients instead of an in-person visit. On the subject of Palm Sunday the Governor said ” Tomorrow is Palm Sunday. In the Christian tradition, it marks the triumphal entrance of Jesus into the City of Jerusalem. It begins Holy Week. It’s going to be a different Palm Sunday because we can not gather together – it is much too dangerous.” There have been 3,739 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 102 deaths in Ohio. The Governor’s stay at home order remains in effect until May 1st.

