Farmers market in full swing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Farmers Market had its second drive-thru operation this afternoon.

Customers with call ahead orders were instructed to drive up and board members would bring their orders to them. Board member Becky Clawson explained the process.

“So this is the second week of our drive-thru farmers market for the Zanesville farmers market and we are offering pre-orders through the Facebook event page. You can contact all the vendors who are participating each week and order and pay online so there’s no contact with anyone. The vendors drop the stuff here on Saturday and then you pull in and pick up your stuff and you just pop your trunk or your backdoor and we’ll just put it on your seat or whatever.”

She also spoke to what the market offered, as well as the safety precautions taken.

“There’s several types of lettuce, carrots, radishes, green onions, kale, trying to think through everything I ordered, there’s local syrup, local honey, local soap making, baked goods, jams and jellies. All kinds of great and wonderful things… We’re sanitizing, wearing gloves and masks, separating all the orders, they don’t have contact with each other, and the vendors are dropping and leaving. Just trying to be compliant with the rules.”

Place your order for next week’s farmers market online on the group’s Facebook page.