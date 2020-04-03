WHIZ Senior Spotlight: Clay Pennington

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Clay Pennington of Zanesville High School is the latest senior in the spotlight.

Pennington is a senior on the Blue Devils tennis team and has received his varsity letter all four years of high school in both tennis and band.

Tennis at Zanesville High School has been around for just about 70 years and Pennington was apart of last years team that won the first ever tennis championship in school history.

Pennington was a big reason for the Blue Devils success, his record in singles competition was 18-0. It’s a perfect record he hopes to carry into his senior season.

Not only is Pennington a solid athlete but he’s also quite the student. He’s a scholar athlete who plans on attending The University of Arkansas in the fall.