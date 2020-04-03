Three Bishop Rosecrans student athletes attending Notre Dame in the fall

Local Sports
Ian Kress

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Jack Goggin, Cam Hagy and Will Bernath are all, three sport senior athletes at Bishop Rosecrans.

Goggin plays soccer, basketball and baseball. Hagy plays football, basketball and baseball. Bernath plays football, soccer and basketball.

Despite the busy schedule outside of class, all three excel in the classroom and will be attending The University of Notre Dame in the fall.

It’s a school all three have dreamed of going to and now they get to live out their dreams together.

