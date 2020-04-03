Sheridan’s, Taylor stays ready and recruited with football season up in the air

THORNVILLE, Ohio- Shay Taylor is one of the top talents in Southeast, Ohio. A junior linebacker on the Sheridan football team, who is hoping to play his senior season come fall.

Taylor has already visited Michigan State and Indiana State, as well as having a list of schools that have reached out to him. He has a good chance to go Division one if the Coronavirus doesn’t cause him to miss his final year.

With in-person visits on hold that can make recruiting a little difficult but, that’s when social media comes in handy.

Social media has also been useful for Sheridan Football Head Coach, Paul Culver III, who is using it to keep his players in shape.